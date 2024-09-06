Nervos Network Hits Market Capitalization of $334.21 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $334.21 million and $14.12 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,411.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.21 or 0.00554580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00118182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00316529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00037944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00082284 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,600,560,288 coins and its circulating supply is 44,886,063,907 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.