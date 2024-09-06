Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Trading Down 3%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.17 and last traded at $105.13. Approximately 104,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 45,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.34.

Nestlé Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestlé stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

