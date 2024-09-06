New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 126,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
New Pacific Metals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ Department, Bolivia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Pacific Metals
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.