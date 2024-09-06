NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NewtekOne also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS.

NewtekOne Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NEWT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $287.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.30. NewtekOne has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEWT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewtekOne news, CFO Michael Scott Price bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $25,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,963.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NewtekOne news, CFO Michael Scott Price acquired 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,963.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,508.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,649 shares of company stock valued at $183,352. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.