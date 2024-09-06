NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $102.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

