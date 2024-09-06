NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Up 1.9%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.19. 225,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,446,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $15,597,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $14,269,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

