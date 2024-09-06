NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Up 5%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 543,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 393,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 26.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Articles

