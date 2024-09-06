Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.49.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
