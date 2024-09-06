Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.7 %

SHW opened at $360.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $371.19.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

