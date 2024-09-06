Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $93,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 38.6% in the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $76.01 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

