Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 257 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Brookfield by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,321,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,222,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.7 %

BN stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.84.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

