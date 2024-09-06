NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686,612 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 891,747 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of NIKE worth $277,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 134,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 351,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,615,000 after purchasing an additional 70,903 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 86,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.54. 813,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,369,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

