NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Reduced by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays lowered NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

