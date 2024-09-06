Nikesh Arora Sells 66,666 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $22,865,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,505,142.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Nikesh Arora sold 66,668 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.54, for a total transaction of $22,436,448.72.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,734. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.