NIO (NYSE:NIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21), Briefing.com reports. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. NIO updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NIO opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

