Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 63,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 49,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.96%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

