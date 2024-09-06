NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
NYSE NI opened at $33.40 on Friday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
