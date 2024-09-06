NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get NiSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NI

Institutional Trading of NiSource

NiSource Trading Up 0.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 210,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 370,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $33.40 on Friday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.