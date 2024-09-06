Niza Global (NIZA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $43,453.60

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $43,453.60 and approximately $638,680.13 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niza Global alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Niza Global

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,749,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,749,999,954 with 5,870,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00017084 USD and is down -8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $630,687.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niza Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niza Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.