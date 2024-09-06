NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.06

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 201342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NMI Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 358,930 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 251,664 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,407,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after buying an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

