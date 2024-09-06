Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $207.79

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 207.79 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 237 ($3.12). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 234 ($3.08), with a volume of 54,457 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Norcros Stock Performance

Norcros Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. The stock has a market cap of £207.59 million, a P/E ratio of 788.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stefan Allanson bought 11,305 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £23,740.50 ($31,216.96). In other Norcros news, insider James Eyre sold 20,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.22), for a total transaction of £51,430.40 ($67,627.09). Also, insider Stefan Allanson purchased 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £23,740.50 ($31,216.96). Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Norcros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

