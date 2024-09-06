North West (TSE:NWC) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at TD Securities

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.80.
North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North West will post 3.3071325 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88. In other news, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total value of C$223,321.00. Also, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total transaction of C$32,704.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $497,015. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
North West Company Profile
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.
