Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.77% of Northwest Pipe worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 120.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 216.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 80.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $408.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $46.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Northwest Pipe from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

