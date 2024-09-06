Notcoin (NOT) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Notcoin has a total market cap of $754.46 million and approximately $136.62 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Notcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,435,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,435,116 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,435,116.7729. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00762663 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $114,012,299.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.