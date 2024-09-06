NOV (NYSE:NOV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.73

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 2204399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

NOV Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

