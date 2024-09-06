Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novartis to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40. Novartis has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

