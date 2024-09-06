Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 0.4% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NU by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after buying an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681,625 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NU stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

