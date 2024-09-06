NULS (NULS) Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week

NULS (NULS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $38.56 million and $7.04 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,814,612 coins and its circulating supply is 109,775,236 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

