Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 45,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 914,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $225,707.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $225,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,715 shares of company stock worth $1,449,070. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

