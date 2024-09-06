NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.19. 787,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,836,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Trading Down 6.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $761,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.