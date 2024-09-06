OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.62

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $174.62 and last traded at $174.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.62.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.46.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OBIC Co.,Ltd.
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.