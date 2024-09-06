OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.62

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $174.62 and last traded at $174.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.46.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 52.98%. Research analysts forecast that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

