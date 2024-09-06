Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 672,725 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 3.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.19% of Occidental Petroleum worth $103,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,745,563 shares of company stock valued at $164,581,732. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

