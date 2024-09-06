Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,332,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 559,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 315,094 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

