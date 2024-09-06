Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,498 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $87.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

