ON (NYSE:ONON) Raised to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

ONON has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on ON in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.16.

NYSE ONON opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. ON has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.24.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of ON by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 25.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ON by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

