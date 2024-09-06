ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Down 4%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $44.23. 1,693,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,265,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.16.

The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of ON by 1.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in ON by 25.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

