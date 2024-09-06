Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Shares Down 12.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Free Report) fell 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 7,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 3,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

