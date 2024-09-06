OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Financial Comparison

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 18.24% 12.66% 1.16% SmartFinancial 9.93% 6.55% 0.62%

Risk & Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

7.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OptimumBank and SmartFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $39.23 million 1.12 $6.28 million $1.02 4.43 SmartFinancial $151.31 million 3.21 $28.59 million $1.56 18.28

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OptimumBank and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 1 0 0 2.00 SmartFinancial 0 3 1 1 2.60

OptimumBank presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. SmartFinancial has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.30%. Given OptimumBank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptimumBank is more favorable than SmartFinancial.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats OptimumBank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides Visa debit and ATM cards; cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans and leases; commercial business and mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment, educational, agriculture, and other revolving credit loans; equipment financing, heavy equipment, semis, and trailers loans and leases to small and mid-size companies; letters of credit; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and internet and mobile banking services. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.