Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 2.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Oracle by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Oracle by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. The firm has a market cap of $395.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

