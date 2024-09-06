Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.97 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $64.97 million and $2.98 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008609 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00013361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,829.18 or 1.00066168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007817 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06649471 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $2,712,666.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.