O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.9% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,138.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,406. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,090.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,068.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.