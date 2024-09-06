ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.71. 84,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 531,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $650.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after buying an additional 915,175 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 418,389 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $20,625,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 585,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

