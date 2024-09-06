Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,333 shares during the quarter. Orion Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORN. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 422,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 806.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,533 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Orion Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 819,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 164,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE ORN opened at $6.75 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Insider Transactions at Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 3,700 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $25,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,402.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 256,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,071.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,200 shares of company stock worth $97,358. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Orion Group

Orion Group Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.