OSB Group (LON:OSB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $434.95

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.95 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 362.20 ($4.76). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 373.69 ($4.91), with a volume of 2,235,111 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OSB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get OSB Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSB Group

OSB Group Trading Down 2.6 %

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 450.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 434.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 389.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,437.50%.

Insider Activity at OSB Group

In other OSB Group news, insider Henry Daubeney acquired 20,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £76,400 ($100,460.22). 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.