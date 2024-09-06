Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.84

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.86, with a volume of 2383942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.90 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.62.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 41.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

