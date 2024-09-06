OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.00

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

OSRAM Licht Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

