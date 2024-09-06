Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLK. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.64. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $303,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

