Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes $1.73 Million Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. TETRA Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned 0.38% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 102,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.06.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. Analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

