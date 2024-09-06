Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Shares Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.58. 12,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 4,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

