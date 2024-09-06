PAAL AI (PAAL) Trading 19.9% Lower This Week

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $116.78 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000099 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.15190253 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,194,020.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

