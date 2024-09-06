Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 308,635 shares during the period. Nordstrom makes up 2.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Nordstrom worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. 254,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 41.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

